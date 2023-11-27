Representatives of European and Arab countries meet in Barcelona to discuss the Israel-Hamas war

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Delegations from European Union member states and Middle Eastern and north African countries are meeting in Barcelona, Spain, to discuss the crisis in Gaza, where a fragile pause in fighting is set to expire. Forty-two delegations will gather Monday at the event hosted by the Union for the Mediterranean, with many represented by their foreign ministers. Israel is not attending. The pause in hostilities between Israel and the Hamas militant group continued Sunday with a third day of releases of hostages and Palestinian prisoners. The EU is the world’s biggest provider of assistance to the Palestinians. Almost $1.3 billion has been earmarked for 2021-2024.

