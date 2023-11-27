Remains of a WWII heavy bomber gunner identified nearly 80 years after his death

WASHINGTON (AP) — Miliary officials say a U.S. Army Air Force gunner’s remains have been accounted for nearly eight decades after the heavy bomber he was flying in was shot down over France during World War II. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Staff Sgt. Franklin P. Hall was identified in July. Officials say the 21-year-old from Leesburg, Florida, was assigned to the 66th Bombardment Squadron, 44th Bombardment Group (Heavy) in the European Theater in January 1944. The airman was the left waist gunner aboard a B-24D Liberator called “Queen Marlene.” It was attacked by German air forces near Équennes-Éramecourt, France. Research into soldiers missing from combat there led to the discovery of Hall’s remains.

