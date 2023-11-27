Pope Francis getting antibiotics intravenously for lung problem, limiting appointments, Vatican says

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis is receiving antibiotics intravenously to treat a lung inflammation but that he doesn’t have pneumonia. Francis himself on Sunday revealed that he was suffering from the inflammation problem, explaining why he didn’t keep his weekly window appointment to greet people in St. Peter’s Square. The Vatican’s press office director, Matteo Bruni, also said in a written statement on Monday that the inflammation was causing some respiratory difficulties, which are now improving. To aid his recovery, the pope is postponing some appointments this week but will keep others. Francis said on Sunday he will fly later this week to Dubai for the upcoming United Nations COP28 climate talks.

