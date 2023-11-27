Poland’s president is to swear in a government expected to last no longer than 14 days

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president is swearing in a government that isn’t expected to last more than 14 days, a tactical maneuver that allows the conservative Law and Justice party to hang onto power a bit longer. Following a national election in October, President Andrzej Duda is due to swear in Mateusz Morawiecki, who has already been prime minister since late 2017, in a ceremony Monday afternoon. According to the constitution, Morawiecki will have 14 days to try to build a coalition that can win a majority of support in the parliament. But that looks like a lost cause because Morawiecki has no coalition partners.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.