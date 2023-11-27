New Mexico Supreme Court upholds Democratic-drawn congressional map

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld a Democratic-drawn congressional map that divvied up a conservative, oil-producing region and reshaped a swing district along the U.S. border with Mexico. All five justices signed a shortly worded order to affirm a lower court decision that the redistricting plan enacted by Democratic state lawmakers in 2021 fell short of egregious gerrymandering. The Republican Party argued unsuccessfully that the new district boundaries would entrench Democratic officials in power. The state’s 2nd Congressional District is one of about a dozen in the national spotlight as Republicans campaign to keep their slim U.S. House majority in 2024.

