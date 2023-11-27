“Mr. Big Stuff” singer Jean Knight dies at 80

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jean Knight, the New Orleans born soul singer known for her 1971 hit “Mr. Big Stuff,” has died at the age of 80. Family, friends and fans are mourning the loss of Knight, who died Wednesday in Tampa, Florida, where she was residing. A family representative on Monday confirmed the death of Knight, citing natural causes. Knight’s song “Mr. Big Stuff” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B chart and No. 2 on Billboard 200 pop chart at the time. It earned Knight a Grammy nomination for best female R&B vocal performance in 1972. Details about her funeral arrangements were not immediately available.

