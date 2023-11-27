Michigan Democrats poised to test ambitious environmental goals in the industrial Midwest

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign a clean energy package soon that will require energy providers to transition to 100% carbon-free energy generation by 2040. The legislation will also set a renewable energy mandates to require utilities to generate 50% of their energy from renewable sources by 2030. That’s a significant leap from the current 12%. Michigan joins several other states that have set 2040 deadlines for power providers to become carbon-free. The state mandates support the Biden administration’s goals of a carbon pollution-free electricity sector by 2035 and a net-zero emissions economy by no later than 2050.

