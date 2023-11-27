Liz Weston: Companies’ deceptive ‘dark patterns’ online cost you money — here’s how to fight back

Companies make it easy to subscribe to their services — and frustratingly hard to unsubscribe. Businesses are forced to give you privacy options, then make it difficult to opt out of sharing your data. Retailers pressure you to buy with fake countdown timers and “low stock” warnings. These are all forms of “dark patterns,” a term for the techniques companies use to confuse and ensnare consumers. But there are ways to protect yourself. Before you shop online or sign up for a new membership, learn how to spot dark patterns.

