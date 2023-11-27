Indonesia’s 3 presidential contenders vow peaceful campaigns ahead of next year election

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s three presidential hopefuls have vowed a peaceful race, a day before campaigning for next year’s election officially began as concerns rose their rivalry may sharpen religious and ethnic divides in Southeast Asia’s largest democracy. The election, due in February, will determine who will succeed President Joko Widodo, serving his second and final term. The election is shaping up to be a three-way race between the current defense minister Prabowo Subianto and two former governors, Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo. If none of the candidates secures more than 50% of the votes in the first round, a runoff between the top two is scheduled for June 26.

By FADLAN SYAM and NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press

