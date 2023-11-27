Hiam Abbass’ Palestinian family documentary ‘Bye Bye Tiberias’ applauded at Marrakech Film Festival
By SAM METZ
Associated Press
MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — A documentary about Palestinian actress Hiam Abbass that depicts how four generations of women in her family were shaped by exile has premiered before an emotional audience in Marrakech. The Marrakech International Film Festival began last week in the Moroccan city, bringing American and international movie stars to the Arab world even as the Israel-Hamas war has led to the cancellation of other film festivals. “Bye Bye Tiberias” tells the story of film director Lina Soualem’s great-grandparents and their children who were displaced by the war in 1948 and forced to resettle in a Palestinian village in modern-day Israel.