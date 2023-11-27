Almost half a million people left without power in Crimea after Black Sea storm

A storm in the Black Sea took down power grids and left almost half a million people without power after it flooded roads, ripped up trees and damaged buildings in Crimea, Russian state news agency Tass said. One person was killed. Around 800 exotic fish and animals at an aquarium also died after the room they were in was flooded. The storm also hit southern Russia and sent waves flooding into the Russian Black Sea beach resort of Sochi and damaged buildings elsewhere, the state news agency said. It was part of a weather front which left one person dead and hundreds of places without electricity in Romania and Moldova on Sunday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.