1 student killed, 1 hospitalized in stabbing at North Carolina high school

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a stabbing at a North Carolina high school has left one student dead and another hospitalized. News outlets reported that the stabbing happened during a Monday morning fight in the gym at Southeast Raleigh High School. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said a juvenile suspect was in custody, but it wasn’t clear if the youth attended the school. Officials haven’t released the name of the student who died. Another student remained in the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Wake County Superintendent Robert Taylor told news outlets that schools should be a safe haven and all safety procedures would be reviewed.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.