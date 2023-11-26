Winner of the Booker Prize for fiction set to be announced in London

LONDON (AP) — The winner of the Booker Prize for fiction will be announced on Sunday. If bookmakers are right, the victorious writer will be named Paul. Three of the six books competing for the 50,000 pound ($63,000) prize are by authors of that name: American Paul Harding’s historical novel “This Other Eden,” Irish writer Paul Lynch’s dystopian story “Prophet Song” and his countryman Paul Murray’s tragicomic family saga “The Bee Sting.” British bookmakers ranked Lynch as the favorite to win, followed by Harding and Murray, The other finalists are Canadian author Sarah Bernstein’s “Study for Obedience,” U.S. writer Jonathan Escoffery’s “If I Survive You” and British author Chetna Maroo’s “Western Lane.” The winner will be announced during a ceremony in London.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.