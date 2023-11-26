What to stream this week: Harrison Ford, Paris Hilton, Peter Gabriel and Robin Hood battles robots

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Dove Cameron and Peter Gabriel, Harrison Ford’s last hurrah as Indiana Jones swings onto Disney+ and Elvis will be honored with a starry special “Christmas at Graceland” featuring Post Malone, Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown. Paris Hilton has lately been showing her layers and the second season of “Paris in Love” on Peacock leans into that effort with Hilton enjoying motherhood. The creators of “Cobra Kai” are behind a new Netflix series called “Obliterated” and Robin Hood battle giant robots in video game Gangs of Sherwood.

