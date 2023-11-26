Russia puts spokesman for tech giant and Facebook owner Meta on wanted list

Russia’s interior ministry has added the spokesman of U.S. tech giant Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, to a wanted list, according to its online database. Russian state and independent media first reported on Stone’s inclusion on the list on Sunday, weeks after Russia classed Meta as “extremist,” opening the way for possible criminal proceedings against those using its networks. The interior ministry’s database does not specify the charges against Stone, stating only that they are criminal. Russia’s federal Investigative Committee in March opened a criminal probe against Meta, alleging that the company’s actions following Moscow’s all-out invasion of Ukraine amounted to inciting violence against Russians.

By The Associated Press

