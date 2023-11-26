Nebraska woman bags marriage proposal shortly after killing big buck on hunting trip

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska woman bagged a marriage proposal along with a big buck during a recent deer hunting trip. Samantha Camenzind’s boyfriend not only gave her the first shot at the giant buck they first spotted on a trail camera south of Lincoln. But then he surprised her by popping the question during a photo shoot with the prized trophy. Cole Bures said he was excited his future bride killed the buck because the two have bonded over their shared love of hunting during three years of dating. The two are aiming at a possible wedding date next fall, but she said it definitely won’t be during hunting season.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.