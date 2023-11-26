Lawyer for Italian student arrested in ex-girlfriend’s slaying says he’s disoriented, had psych exam

ROME (AP) — A lawyer for the Italian man extradited from Germany for the kidnapping and slaying and his former girlfriend says he hasn’t yet had the opportunity to speak with his client about the “merits” of the case that has gripped Italy. Lawyer Giovanni Caruso told reporters in Verona on Saturday evening after visiting Filippo Turetta in jail there that his client was “disoriented.” The lawyer also said that his client underwent a psychological evaluation to check if he was at “risk for self-harm.” Turetta will appear before an Italian judge on Tuesday. Turetta was flown by Italian air force plane from Germany where he was arrested a week earlier on an international warrant issued in the slaying of Giulia Cecchettin.

