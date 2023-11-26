A watchdog urges UN Security Council to consider all options to protect Sudan’s Darfur civilians

CAIRO (AP) — An international watchdog is urging the United Nations Security Council to consider all options to protect civilians in Sudan’s Darfur region. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 800 people were reportedly killed in a multi-day assault earlier this month. The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which was born out of the notorious Janjaweed militias, has been at war against the Sudanese military since mid-April. The conflict has forced more than 6 million people out of their homes. Human Rights Watch said that in the first week of November, the RSF and their allied Arab militias attacked the town of Ardamata, the provincial capital of West Darfur. The areas they attacked were all largely inhabited by the African Masalit tribe and other non-Arab groups.

