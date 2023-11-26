Georgia case over railroad’s use of eminent domain could have property law implications

ATLANTA (AP) — A hearing is set to begin to help determine whether a Georgia railroad can legally condemn property to build a rail line. The Georgia Public Service Commission is expected to begin hearing testimony Monday. The 4.5-mile line near Sparta would be built by the Sandersville Railroad to serve a rock quarry and possibly other industries and connect to the CSX railroad at Sparta. People in the rural neighborhood don’t want a train track through or near their property. The Libertarian-leaning Institute for Justice is representing opponents and hopes to chip away at eminent domain, the government power to legally take private land while paying fair compensation. Georgia law says such seizures must be for public use and opponents say the Sandersville project doesn’t meet the standard.

