French labor minister goes on trial for alleged favoritism when he was a mayor

PARIS (AP) — French Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt is going on trial over charges of favoritism related to a 2009 public sector contract passed when he was a mayor. France’s financial prosecutor’s office said Dussopt is suspected of having favored a private company, the Saur group, in the awarding of a water contract when he was the mayor of the small town of Annonay in the southeast of France. He denies any wrongdoing. Dussopt is a key member of the government of President Emmanuel Macron. He championed the unpopular plan raising raising the retirement age. On Wednesday, a special court will rule whether France’s justice minister is guilty of having used his office to settle personal scores.

