Environmental protesters board deep-sea mining ship between Hawaii and Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Greenpeace activists are engaged in a sit-in protest on a deep-sea mining ship in the Pacific Ocean between Mexico and Hawaii. They say the boat is conducting exploration which will be used to justify destroying marine. Australian-owned The Metals Company, whose subsidiary runs the ship, accused the protesters of endangering their crew and breaking international law. The escalating conflict comes as demand for critical minerals found on the seafloor grows, but an increasing number of countries say more research is needed into the environmental impact.

