Flight data recorder recovered from US Navy plane that overshot the runway near Honolulu

KANEOHE, Hawaii (AP) — Officials have recovered the flight data recorder from a U.S. Navy airplane that overshot the runway near Honolulu. The Navy says it’s still investigating the cause and are working on a plan to recover the large plane from the water. The Navy coducted surveys of the plane Thursday to assess the plane’s structural integrity and the surrounding coral and marine environment, which will aid them in minimizing impact during the plane’s removal. No time frame has been announced for the plane’s removal. There were no injuries to the nine people onboard the plane during Monday’s accident.

