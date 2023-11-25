Ecuador’s newly sworn-in president repeals guidelines allowing people to carry limited drug amounts

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador President Daniel Noboa — less than 48 hours into his term — has repealed controversial guidelines that eliminated penalties for people found carrying illegal drugs under certain amounts. Noboa’s Friday decision fulfilled a campaign promise to fight drug trafficking. Consequences of the illegal trade, particularly cocaine, have kept Ecuadorians on edge for as killings, kidnappings, robberies, extortion and other crimes reached unprecedented levels. A statement from Noboa’s office announcing the move argued that the old guidelines “encouraged micro-trafficking” and characterized them as a “harmful element for Ecuadorian society.” The parameters were established in 2013 by the leftist government of President Rafael Correa.

