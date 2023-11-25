Congolese Nobel laureate kicks off presidential campaign with a promise to end violence, corruption

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congolese Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr. Denis Mukwege has kicked off his campaign for next month’s presidential election. He’s promising to tackle corruption and the violent conflict upending lives in the country’s eastern region. The 68-year-old renowned medical doctor told supporters in eastern Bukavu city that he would also end famine in Congo, where millions are suffering despite the country’s rich minerals. He is known for his yearslong activism in the country and hopes to run in the Dec. 20 election against Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi — who is seeking reelection — among other candidates.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.