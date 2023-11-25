At least 9 people killed in Syrian government shelling of a rebel-held village, the opposition says

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say government forces’ shelling of a northwestern village has killed at least nine people, including six children. The Saturday morning shelling of the village of Qawqafeen is the latest violation of a truce reached in March 2020 between Russia and Turkey, who back rival sides in Syria’s 12-year conflict that has killed half a million people. The shelling struck a farm where people were picking olives and killed nine including six children and one woman, according to the Britain-based opposition war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.