Slovak leader calls the war between Russia and Ukraine a frozen conflict

PRAGUE (AP) — Slovakia’s new prime minister, Robert Fico, says he considers the war between Ukraine and Russia a frozen conflict that cannot be solved by sending arms to the Ukrainian armed forces. Fico ended his country’s military aid for Ukraine after his new government was sworn in on Oct. 25. After meeting his Czech counterpart, Petr Fiala, in Prague, he said he would prefer the Russian and Ukrainian sides to sit at a negotiation table. But he has not said how to achieve that. The Czech Republic has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine. The two countries once jointly formed Czechoslovakia.

