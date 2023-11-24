Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of sexual abuse by two more women
By JAKE OFFENHARTZ
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Two more women have come forward to accuse Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexually assaulting them in the early 1990s. In one of the suits, a woman said Combs sexually assaulted her after plying her with drugs, then filmed the abuse without her knowledge. In a second suit, an unnamed woman said the producer and a friend took turns raping her and a friend during an after party. The lawsuits were filed hours before the expiration of a New York law that gives victims of sexual abuse a one-year window to file civil action regardless of the statute of limitations. A lawyer for Combs did not respond to a request for comment.