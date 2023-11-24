Skip to Content
AP-National

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of sexual abuse by two more women

By
Published 9:37 AM

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Two more women have come forward to accuse Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexually assaulting them in the early 1990s. In one of the suits, a woman said Combs sexually assaulted her after plying her with drugs, then filmed the abuse without her knowledge. In a second suit, an unnamed woman said the producer and a friend took turns raping her and a friend during an after party. The lawsuits were filed hours before the expiration of a New York law that gives victims of sexual abuse a one-year window to file civil action regardless of the statute of limitations. A lawyer for Combs did not respond to a request for comment.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content