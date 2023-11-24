Rescuers in India hope to resume drilling to evacuate 41 trapped workers after mechanical problem

UTTARKASHI, India (AP) — Rescuers in India racing to evacuate 41 construction workers who have been trapped in a collapsed tunnel for nearly two weeks are hoping to resume drilling after a mechanical problem forced them to halt. The workers have been trapped since Nov. 12, when a landslide in Uttarakhand state caused part of the tunnel they are building to collapse about 200 meters (650 feet) from the entrance. Rescuers began drilling through the entrance of the tunnel to reach them but have been stymied by debris and technical problems. The mountainous terrain has proved a challenge for the drilling machine, which broke down earlier as rescuers attempted to dig horizontally toward the trapped workers.

