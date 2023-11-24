Putin to boost AI work in Russia to fight a Western monopoly he says is ‘unacceptable and dangerous’

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says that he will endorse a national strategy for the development of artificial intelligence. Putin emphasized that it’s essential to prevent a Western monopoly. He spoke at an AI conference in Moscow on Friday. He noted that “it’s imperative to use Russian solutions in the field of creating reliable and transparent artificial intelligence systems that are also safe for humans.” Putin also said that “monopolistic dominance of such foreign technology in Russia is unacceptable, dangerous and inadmissible.” He added that Western AI systems “reflect that part of Western ethics, norms of behavior, public policy to which we object.” Putin warned that algorithms developed by Western platforms could lead to a digital “cancellation” of Russia and its culture.

