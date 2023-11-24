Mexico cancels conference on 1960s and 1970s rights violations raising claims of censorship
Mexico’s Department of the Interior reportedly revoked funding on Friday for a conference on the government’s violent anti-insurgency policy from the 1960s to the 1980s, raising claims of censorship. The conference had been scheduled to begin in two days time. Organizers said they were forced to cancel the event, which would have focused on the period, known in Mexico as the “dirty war.” The decision has caused confusion among academics, some of whom have accused the government of censoring debate about an infamously violent period of modern Mexican history.