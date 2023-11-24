Israel summons Spanish, Belgian ambassadors following criticism during visit to Rafah

RAFAH, Egypt (AP) — The Israeli government says it will summon the Belgian and Spanish ambassadors following remarks by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his Belgian counterpart Alexander de Croo on the war between Israel and Hamas. The announcement Friday came after the two leaders criticized Israel for the suffering of Palestinian civilians under Israeli military operations in Gaza. Sánchez also called for European Union recognition of a Palestinian state, saying Spain might do so on its own. Speaking at a joint press conference at the Rafah border crossing in Gaza on Friday, Sánchez said the time had come for the international community and the European Union to once and for all recognize a Palestinian state.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.