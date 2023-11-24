Daryl Hall is suing John Oates over plan to sell stake in joint venture. A judge has paused the sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Daryl Hall has sued his longtime music partner John Oates, arguing that his plan to sell off his share of a joint venture would violate a business agreement the duo had. The move quickly prompted a judge last week to temporarily block the sale during legal proceedings and arbitration. The lawsuit contends that in their roles as co-trustees, Oates and other defendants were moving to sell their part in Whole Oats Enterprises LLP to Primary Wave Music. The lawsuit says they were doing so without Hall’s consent and in violation of their business agreement while arbitration hadn’t been completed. A court order Wednesday released more details from the case.

By JONATHAN MATTISE and MARIA SHERMAN Associated Press

