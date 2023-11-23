Hundreds of German police raid properties of Hamas supporters in Berlin and across the country

BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of police officers are searching the properties of Hamas members and followers in Germany with the majority of the raids taking place in Berlin. On Nov. 2, the German government implemented a formal ban on any activity by or in support of Hamas. It also dissolved Samidoun, a group that was behind a celebration in Berlin of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said banning Hamas and Samidoun in Germany sends “a clear signal that we will not tolerate any glorification or support of Hamas’ barbaric terror against Israel.” Germany’s domestic intelligence service estimates Hamas has around 450 members in the country. Their activities range from expressions of sympathy to financing and fundraising activities.

