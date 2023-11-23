French foreign minister holds talks in China on climate and global tensions

BEIJING (AP) — French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna says France and China should work together to reduce global tensions and address issues such as climate change and biodiversity. She met with Chinese officials in Beijing on Friday ahead of a major U.N. climate conference starting next week and an EU-China leaders meeting next month. The European Union has been taking a tougher line on China, launching a trade investigation into subsidies given to Chinese electric vehicle makers. Despite their differences, China has been trying to repair its relations with major trading partners including Europe, the U.S. and Australia.

