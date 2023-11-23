EU sends border police reinforcements to Finland over fears that Russia is behind a migrant influx

HELSINKI (AP) — The European Union’s border agency says that it will send dozens of officers and equipment as reinforcements to Finland to help police its borders amid suspicion that Russia is behind an influx of migrants arriving to the country. Frontex said Thursday that it expects a “significant reinforcement” made up of 50 border guard officers and other staff along with patrol cars and additional equipment to be put in place as soon as next week. Around 600 migrants without proper visas and documentation have arrived in Finland so far this month compared to a few dozen in September and October. They include people from Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Kenya, Morocco and Somalia.

By LORNE COOK and JARI TANNER Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.