CSX promises Thanksgiving meals for evacuees after train derails spilling chemicals in Kentucky town

LIVINGSTON, Ky. (AP) — A railroad company is promising hotel rooms and Thanksgiving meals for people asked to evacuate a small Kentucky town after a train derailed, catching fire and spilling chemicals. The CSX train derailed around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near Livingston, a remote town with about 200 people in Rockcastle County. CSX says two of the 16 cars that derailed carried molten sulfur, which caught fire after the cars were breached. Crews were still working to extinguish the fire Thursday morning. It’s believed that the fire is releasing sulfur dioxide, but officials have not released results of measurements taken from air monitoring equipment that was being deployed.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.