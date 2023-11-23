Body camera footage shows man shot by Tennessee officer charge forward with 2 knives

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man who tried to rob an armored car employee in Tennessee and then, after running into a nearby deli, charged at the officer with two knives. Murfreesboro Police have released body camera footage of the Wednesday shooting, blurring out the face of Steven James Murphy and stopping the video just before he was shot. The footage shows officer Adam Claiborne opening the door of the deli and say “hey” at Murphy, who is behind the counter. Murphy then turns and charges at the officer with knives in both hands above his head. No one else was hurt.

