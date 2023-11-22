What the events leading up to Sam Altman’s reinstatement at OpenAI mean for the industry’s future

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been quite a week for ChatGPT-maker OpenAI — and co-founder Sam Altman. Altman, who helped start OpenAI as a nonprofit research lab back in 2015, was fired as CEO Friday in a sudden and mostly unexplained exit that stunned the industry. And while his chief executive title was reinstated with a swift return just days later, much remains unknown. In addition to trust concerns around a burgeoning technology that many people still have questions about, multiple experts add that this drama highlights how it should be governments — and not big tech companies — that should be calling the shots on AI regulation, particularly for fast-evolving technologies like generative AI.

