U.S. egg producers conspired to fix prices from 2004 to 2008, a federal jury ruled this week

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Illinois jury has found that several major egg producers in the U.S. conspired to price-fix eggs between 2004 and 2008. The lawsuit against suppliers was filed in 2011. Food manufacturing giants including Kraft Foods Global, Inc. and The Kellogg Company argued that the egg suppliers limited the U.S. domestic supply of eggs through various means to increase prices. One of the egg suppliers was formerly chaired by John Rust, who is running for U.S. Senate in Indiana in 2024. Rust declined to comment citing the pending litigation.

