The US has thwarted a plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader, an AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government official says the U.S. has thwarted a plot to kill Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. First reported by the Financial Times, the official says U.S. authorities are concerned that the Indian government may have had prior knowledge of the plot against him. India’s foreign ministry did not directly respond to the allegations, but did issue a statement noting that the U.S. had recently raised information pertaining to a “nexus between organized criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others.” The revelation follows a September allegation by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the Indian government may have had links to the assassination of a Sikh activist in his country.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.