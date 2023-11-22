Suspected militants kill 5, including 2 soldiers, in pair of bombings in northwest Pakistan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say suspected militants have targeted security forces and a pro-government elder in northwest Pakistan near the Afghan border, killing five people, including two soldiers. Wednesday’s first attack occurred in North Waziristan district in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing two soldiers. In the second attack, a bomb exploded at a shop in a former stronghold of Pakistani Taliban in the northwestern city of Wana, killing a pro-government elder and two others.

