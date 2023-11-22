Small Kentucky town urged to evacuate after train derails, spilling chemicals

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (AP) — A train has derailed and spilled chemicals in a remote part of eastern Kentucky, prompting officials to encourage residents of a small town to evacuate. Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement on Wednesday that local officials in Rockcastle County were encouraging residents of Livingston, with a population of about 200, to evacuate. News outlets reported that a shelter had been opened at a local middle school. Railroad operator CSX told WKYT-TV that at least 15 cars derailed in Rockcastle County, including two that spilled sulfur. One crew member was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.