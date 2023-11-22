Several more children sickened by fruit pouches tainted with lead, FDA says

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials are reporting more cases of children sickened by fruit puree pouches that were recalled due to lead contamination. The Food and Drug Administration says it has received 52 reports of elevated lead levels among children who consumed the products. That’s up from 34 cases reported last week. The cases come from 22 states and involve children between the ages of 1 to 4. The apple puree pouches were sold under the brands WanaBana, Schnucks and Weis.

