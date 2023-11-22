Rescue of 41 workers trapped in collapsed tunnel in India reaches final stretch of digging

NEW DELHI (AP) — The rescue of 41 construction workers trapped nearly two weeks in a collapsed tunnel in India has reached the final stretch of digging. The drill that’s digging into the dirt and debris made it through 44 meters (yards) out of approximately the 57 needed as of Wednesday night. A construction manager assisting in the rescue in northern India says the completed excavation will allow rescuers to insert and weld together pipes through which the workers can crawl to their freedom. Harpal Singh told the Press Trust of India news agency he hoped the trapped workers would be rescued Thursday morning. The workers have been trapped since Nov. 12, when a landslide caused part of the tunnel to collapse.

