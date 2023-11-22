Police say some 70 bullets fired in North Philadelphia shooting that left 2 dead, 5 wounded

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead and five wounded, but no arrests have been made. Authorities said Wednesday the two men who died were Philadelphians Roger Marquez and Leon Pierre, ages 31 and 38. The others are between the ages of 19 and 30 and are considered to be in critical or stable condition. Several guns were recovered from the scene. Police say at least 70 rounds were fired around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, leaving bullet holes in vehicles and nearby buildings. Police say drugs were also been found and that that block of Fairhill Street in North Philadelphia has been the scene of drug activity.

