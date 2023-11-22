Peru lost more than half of its glacier surface in just over half a century, scientists say

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian scientists say Peru has lost more than half of its glacier surface in the last six decades due to climate change. According to a new glacier inventory released Wednesday by a government agency, 175 glaciers became extinct between 2016 and 2020. In total, scientists say, the South American country has 1,050 square kilometers of glacial coverage left. That is about 44% of what was recorded in 1962, when the first glacier inventory was carried out.

