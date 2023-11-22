Olympic organizers to release more than 400,000 new tickets for the Paris Games and Paralympics

PARIS (AP) — Olympic organizers will release 400,000 extra tickets for next year’s Paris Games and the Paralympics at the end of the month. Organizers say the sale will start on Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. on the official ticketing website. Seats will available for all sports except surfing. Tickets will be sold on a first come-first serve basis. Most of the tickets are for Olympic sporting events but organizers say tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies are also available. A third of the tickets in the new allotment will be sold under $55.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.