Mexico arrests alleged security chief for the ‘Chapitos’ wing of the Sinaloa drug cartel

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Guard officers have arrested the alleged security chief for the “Chapitos” wing of the Sinaloa drug cartel. The Public Safety Department’s arrest registry says Nestor Isidro Pérez Salas was detained Wednesday in the Sinaloa state capital of Culiacan. The department listed his alias as “El Nini.” The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration had posted a $3 million reward for his capture in April. Pérez Salas is wanted on U.S. charges of conspiracy to import and distribute fentanyl in the United States. He allegedly protected the sons of imprisoned drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

