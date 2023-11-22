Mexican activist who counted murders in his violence-plagued city is himself killed

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An activist who documented murders in one of Mexico’s deadliest cities has himself been killed. Adolfo Enríquez was killed in the city of Leon, which has the third-highest number of homicides in Mexico. Enríquez posted a simple, moving tally of each murder in Leon, writing just hours before his death that “murder number 55 so far in November just occurred in the Margaritas neighborhood.” He himself was murder victim number 56, local police confirmed Wednesday, without providing details on the attack. Enríquez described himself on his social media profiles as an “activist, demanding a country with the rule of law.”

