Judge denies corrupt Baltimore ex-detective’s request for compassionate release

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge has denied a compassionate release request filed by a former Baltimore police officer convicted in 2018 as part of the department’s Gun Trace Task Force corruption scandal. Daniel Hersl was sentenced to 18 years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of racketeering and robbery. The 53-year-old ex-detective filed the request last month, saying he was recently diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer that was rapidly spreading. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III ordered Hersl on Monday to remain incarcerated due to the seriousness of his crimes. Russell says the federal Bureau of Prisons will continue to manage Hersl’s medical care.

